Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $90.00 target price on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $80.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AMAT. Bank of America cut their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.64.

AMAT opened at $115.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.01. The company has a market cap of $97.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $145.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.98%.

In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,122,174 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $829,935,000 after purchasing an additional 154,413 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,004,320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $637,253,000 after acquiring an additional 63,907 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Applied Materials by 5.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,546,624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,612,000 after acquiring an additional 313,621 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Applied Materials by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,224,697 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,890,000 after acquiring an additional 74,236 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $76,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

