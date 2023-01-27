Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,988 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. City Holding Co. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 228.0% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SRLN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.16. The stock had a trading volume of 73,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,904. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.76. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $45.61.

