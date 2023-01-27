Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 325,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.50% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,706,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,226,000 after purchasing an additional 53,008 shares during the last quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.3% in the third quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 824,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.3% in the third quarter. C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust now owns 469,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 5.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 406,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 20,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 23.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 349,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 67,444 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of NYSE:BCSF traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.63. The stock had a trading volume of 101,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $879.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.23. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $16.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average is $13.39.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $62.82 million for the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 9.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.56%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 109.92%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

