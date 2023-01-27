Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 325,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.50% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 34,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter.

Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of BCSF traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.63. 101,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,015. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.39. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $16.28. The stock has a market cap of $879.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Increases Dividend

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $62.82 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.56%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

(Get Rating)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Further Reading

