Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,019 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,904. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $68.12.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.