Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.38 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in NVIDIA by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $198.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.23.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock traded up $2.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.48. 14,516,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,600,711. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $289.46. The stock has a market cap of $499.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $9,905,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,484,362.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 227,787 shares of company stock valued at $36,844,997. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

