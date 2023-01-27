Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.40 Million Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,557,000 after purchasing an additional 58,729 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of DGRO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.25. 305,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,284,201. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $54.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.41.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.