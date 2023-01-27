Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.09 Million Stock Position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,654 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.42% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $33,000. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 3.0% in the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 106,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $409,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 471.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 32.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Performance

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,894. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.75.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.