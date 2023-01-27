Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.03 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,709 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,020. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.71. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $296.51.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

