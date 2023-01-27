Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,499 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,462 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock traded up $7.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,158,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,690,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.22 and a 200-day moving average of $204.79. The company has a market capitalization of $437.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $250.58.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.32.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

