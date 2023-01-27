Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.7% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $407.55. 442,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,946,436. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $464.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $393.06.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.