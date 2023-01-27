Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 730 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IJH traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $261.03. The company had a trading volume of 148,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,688. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $277.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.49.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.