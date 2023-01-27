Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 444.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,972 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.9% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,960,000 after purchasing an additional 634,224 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,295,000 after purchasing an additional 472,098 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,084,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,630,000 after purchasing an additional 212,555 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,737,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,423,000 after purchasing an additional 26,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,365,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,299,000 after purchasing an additional 95,178 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $372.77. 550,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,564,844. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $424.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.65.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

