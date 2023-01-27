Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 21,346 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,346 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arvest Trust Co. N A boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 338,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,826,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 319.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 10,832 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 23,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,888,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,613,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,995,744. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $212.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.65.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

