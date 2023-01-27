argenx SE Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for argenx in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for argenx’s current full-year earnings is ($15.60) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for argenx’s FY2026 earnings at $11.08 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $19.83 EPS.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.50) by ($0.76). argenx had a negative net margin of 295.08% and a negative return on equity of 66.04%. The company had revenue of $146.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.49 million.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on shares of argenx from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of argenx from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of argenx from $461.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.23.

Shares of ARGX opened at $382.10 on Friday. argenx has a 1-year low of $249.50 and a 1-year high of $407.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $383.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.28.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 73,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,844,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

