Arizona State Retirement System Has $13.79 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 384,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $13,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 216.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $57.47 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.11 and a 200-day moving average of $45.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.79.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.17%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,689,220.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia sold 65,740 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $3,688,671.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,689,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,129 shares of company stock valued at $18,714,943 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.61.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.