Arizona State Retirement System Has $18.70 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,045 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,401 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Target were worth $18,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 20.5% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,228 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 1.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 1.9% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, First National Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of TGT stock opened at $167.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.07.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

