Arizona State Retirement System Has $19.47 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $19,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $906,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Duke Energy by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.45.

Insider Activity

Duke Energy Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DUK stock opened at $101.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.81. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $78.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

