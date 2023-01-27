Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,269 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $12,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADM. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,228,000 after acquiring an additional 32,336 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 51,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.1% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $84.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $70.02 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $2,426,982.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $26,401,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

