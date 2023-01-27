Arizona State Retirement System Sells 889 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 112,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $18,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,637,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of WM opened at $152.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.21. The firm has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.36.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

