Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $92.13

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.13 and traded as high as $100.63. Arkema shares last traded at $100.63, with a volume of 1,712 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Arkema from €131.00 ($142.39) to €126.00 ($136.96) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Arkema from €80.00 ($86.96) to €79.00 ($85.87) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Arkema from €91.00 ($98.91) to €88.00 ($95.65) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Arkema from €120.00 ($130.43) to €110.00 ($119.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Arkema Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.87.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema ( OTCMKTS:ARKAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.62. Arkema had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Arkema S.A. will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

