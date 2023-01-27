Arrow Financial Corp Buys 89 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,834 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3,862.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $252.29. The stock had a trading volume of 55,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,293. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.11. The company has a market capitalization of $95.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $279.28.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 46.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,079 shares of company stock worth $19,354,832. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Stryker from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.68.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.