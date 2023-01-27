Arrow Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,417 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 396.6% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 668.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 20.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YUM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Argus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.31.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,146. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $132.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.05.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

