Arrow Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 32.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1,001.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 91,851 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 42.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $319,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.09.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:WMB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.37. The company had a trading volume of 150,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,267,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.60. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,489 shares in the company, valued at $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.