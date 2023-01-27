Arrow Financial Corp Has $1.55 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 20.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,819,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,902 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,204,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,996,000 after purchasing an additional 913,170 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,102,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 880,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,866,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,969,000 after acquiring an additional 93,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.2 %

KO stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,071,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.26. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 276,986 shares of company stock worth $17,218,050. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

