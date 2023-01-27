Arrow Financial Corp Sells 1,005 Shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Arrow Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF makes up about 1.2% of Arrow Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Arrow Financial Corp owned approximately 0.42% of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $8,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 445,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,852,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 142.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 7,861 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,836,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,712,000 after buying an additional 154,788 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 257,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,265,000 after buying an additional 16,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 51.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter.

iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

IBDP traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.59. 20,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,264. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.52. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69.

