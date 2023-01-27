Arrow Financial Corp Sells 3,820 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Arrow Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Arrow Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $31,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,060,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 46,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $101.66. 65,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,417,312. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.96. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $111.39.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

