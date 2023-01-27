Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Given New $233.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $233.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AJG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.93.

NYSE:AJG opened at $197.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $147.32 and a twelve month high of $201.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.32, for a total transaction of $922,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,300,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.32, for a total transaction of $922,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,300,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $2,375,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,359,626.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,555 shares of company stock worth $7,355,347. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,862,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $435,911,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 28.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,234,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,382,000 after buying an additional 1,162,186 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,312,000 after buying an additional 880,314 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 502.3% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 499,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,532,000 after buying an additional 416,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

