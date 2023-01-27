Arvest Trust Co. N A Lowers Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Arvest Trust Co. N A reduced its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,896 shares during the quarter. Omnicom Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Arvest Trust Co. N A’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Arvest Trust Co. N A owned approximately 0.13% of Omnicom Group worth $16,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 49.2% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Omnicom Group stock opened at $86.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $91.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

