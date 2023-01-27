Arvest Trust Co. N A Sells 17,049 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Arvest Trust Co. N A cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 293,887 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 17,049 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Intel by 12.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344,285 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Intel by 107.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 274,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936,526 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Intel by 10,143.6% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,992,883 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $11,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Intel by 11.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,573,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $881,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,555 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTC opened at $26.83 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.43 and its 200-day moving average is $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $110.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Intel to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.12.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

