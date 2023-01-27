Arvest Trust Co. N A Sells 3,036 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Arvest Trust Co. N A lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,643 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,036 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.2% of Arvest Trust Co. N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $17,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,549.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $639,551,000 after buying an additional 2,816,843 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 7,721.1% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,963,000 after buying an additional 2,518,846 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 638.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,512.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,254,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $244,323,000 after buying an additional 1,342,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $225,714,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $201.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.76 and its 200 day moving average is $212.88.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. Bank of America cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.92.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

