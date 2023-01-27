Arvest Trust Co. N A Trims Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Arvest Trust Co. N A reduced its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,155 shares during the quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A owned about 0.11% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $11,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GFG Capital LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 128.7% in the second quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 722,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,527,000 after purchasing an additional 406,380 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,682,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,475,000 after purchasing an additional 175,566 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,324,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,081,000 after purchasing an additional 126,589 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 784.3% in the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 122,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 109,070 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $7,815,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $80.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.22 and a 200-day moving average of $77.80. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.51 and a 1-year high of $91.16.

