Arvest Trust Co. N A Trims Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Arvest Trust Co. N A cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,141 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $9,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $83.24 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The firm has a market cap of $104.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Argus increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

