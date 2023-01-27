ASML Holding (ASML) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.27 on February 15th

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 1.267 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th.

ASML has a payout ratio of 11.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ASML to earn $25.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

ASML Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ASML stock traded down $8.25 on Friday, hitting $675.65. 248,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. ASML has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $714.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $600.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $529.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ASML by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 700,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $468,189,000 after purchasing an additional 91,082 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ASML by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ASML by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,506,000 after purchasing an additional 38,718 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ASML by 24,855.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,844,000 after purchasing an additional 125,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 96,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,532,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ASML from €650.00 ($706.52) to €700.00 ($760.87) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ASML from €732.00 ($795.65) to €745.00 ($809.78) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $707.46.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Further Reading

