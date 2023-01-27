ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Gap Down to $683.90

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $683.90, but opened at $667.20. ASML shares last traded at $674.00, with a volume of 189,738 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Barclays started coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on ASML from €815.00 ($885.87) to €615.00 ($668.48) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ASML from €650.00 ($706.52) to €700.00 ($760.87) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $707.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $600.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $529.98. The company has a market capitalization of $272.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.267 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,949,619,000 after buying an additional 98,176 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $924,511,000 after purchasing an additional 25,874 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 63.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,159,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $481,596,000 after purchasing an additional 450,586 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in ASML by 3.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 901,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 0.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

