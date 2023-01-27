AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $24.00.

AMK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

AssetMark Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of AMK opened at $26.54 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AssetMark Financial has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $26.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial ( NYSE:AMK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $154.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 6.89%. Research analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial during the third quarter worth $751,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the third quarter worth $1,756,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 36.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 399,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after buying an additional 10,897 shares during the period. 26.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

