Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Associated Banc had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $452.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

Associated Banc Price Performance

Associated Banc stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,218. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $25.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Insider Transactions at Associated Banc

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Banc

In related news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 10,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $270,023.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,346.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP David L. Stein sold 12,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $291,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,195.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 10,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $270,023.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,346.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,712,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,145,000 after purchasing an additional 172,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,302,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,277,000 after purchasing an additional 328,137 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,678,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,901,000 after purchasing an additional 180,542 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Associated Banc by 4.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,658,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,389,000 after purchasing an additional 120,336 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,832,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,718,000 after purchasing an additional 68,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

