Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Associated Banc had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $452.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.
Associated Banc Price Performance
Associated Banc stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,218. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $25.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.88.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.
Insider Transactions at Associated Banc
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Banc
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,712,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,145,000 after purchasing an additional 172,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,302,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,277,000 after purchasing an additional 328,137 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,678,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,901,000 after purchasing an additional 180,542 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Associated Banc by 4.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,658,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,389,000 after purchasing an additional 120,336 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,832,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,718,000 after purchasing an additional 68,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.
About Associated Banc
Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Associated Banc (ASB)
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
- PCE Indicates Slowdown In Spending, Economy Weakens
- Microsoft’s Comeback Is Now Underway
- Can Amazon Recover Amid Tech Stock Sell-off?
Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.