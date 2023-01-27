Astar Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $21.49 Million (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 27th. In the last seven days, Astar has traded 32.4% higher against the US dollar. Astar has a total market cap of $86.43 million and $21.49 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Astar token can now be bought for $0.0557 or 0.00000241 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 101.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.22 or 0.00400329 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,473.50 or 0.28100145 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.46 or 0.00588005 BTC.

About Astar

Astar’s genesis date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Astar is astar.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network's mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

