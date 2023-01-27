Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Short Interest Down 41.1% in January

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the December 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARGGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,430 ($17.70) to GBX 112 ($1.39) in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ARGGY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.02. The company had a trading volume of 118,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,064. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $16.30.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc designs, creates, and exports cars. Its sports cars are manufactured in Gaydon with its luxury DBX SUV range manufactured in St. Athan, Wales. The company has only one operating segment, the automotive segment, which involves in all activities relating to design, development, manufacture, and marketing of vehicles, including consulting services, as well as the sale of parts, servicing, and automotive brand activities.

