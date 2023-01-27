Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Given New $6.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at SVB Leerink from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.29% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVIR opened at $4.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.19. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79.

Insider Activity at Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.34. Research analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atea Pharmaceuticals news, Director Franklin M. Berger sold 16,166 shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $83,416.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 778,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,301.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Franklin M. Berger sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $131,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 794,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,091,772.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger sold 16,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $83,416.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 778,353 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,301.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atea Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $464,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Featured Stories

