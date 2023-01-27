Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Trading Down 3%

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.31. 958,067 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 3,477,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATER. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Aterian to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Aterian from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Aterian to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.62.

Aterian ( NASDAQ:ATER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). Aterian had a negative return on equity of 28.09% and a negative net margin of 78.96%. The business had revenue of $66.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.38 million. Research analysts expect that Aterian, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Aterian by 37.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

