Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Short Interest Up 57.0% in January

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, an increase of 57.0% from the December 31st total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Atico Mining Stock Up 3.7 %

OTCMKTS:ATCMF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 32,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,723. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.19. Atico Mining has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.42.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and acquisition of mineral properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Colombia, and Ecuador and Other. Its projects include El Roble mines located in Choco, Colombia; and La Plata located in Outokumpu, Finland.

