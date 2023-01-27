Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Short Interest Up 57.0% in January

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, an increase of 57.0% from the December 31st total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Atico Mining Stock Up 3.7 %
OTCMKTS:ATCMF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 32,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,723. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.19. Atico Mining has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.42.
Atico Mining Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atico Mining (ATCMF)
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
- PCE Indicates Slowdown In Spending, Economy Weakens
- Microsoft’s Comeback Is Now Underway
- Can Amazon Recover Amid Tech Stock Sell-off?
Receive News & Ratings for Atico Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atico Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.