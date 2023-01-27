AT&T (NYSE:T) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.35-2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.56. AT&T also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.35-$2.45 EPS.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.10. AT&T has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $22.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 363,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 18,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

