AT&T (NYSE:T) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.35-$2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AT&T also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.35-2.45 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of AT&T from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised shares of AT&T from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.56.

AT&T Stock Performance

T remained flat at $20.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6,990,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,435,949. AT&T has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $22.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $142.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -93.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in AT&T by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 363,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,600,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 18,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

