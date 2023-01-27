Augur Market Cap Hits $67.20 Million (REP)

Augur (REP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Augur token can now be bought for $6.11 or 0.00026374 BTC on exchanges. Augur has a market cap of $67.20 million and $14.64 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Augur has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
About Augur
Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Augur Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.
