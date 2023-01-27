Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Short Interest Update

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, an increase of 321.0% from the December 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Augusta Gold Price Performance

Augusta Gold stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 49,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,727. Augusta Gold has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $1.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.31.

Get Augusta Gold alerts:

Augusta Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Augusta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augusta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.