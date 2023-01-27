Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Short Interest Update

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, an increase of 321.0% from the December 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Augusta Gold Price Performance
Augusta Gold stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 49,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,727. Augusta Gold has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $1.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.31.
