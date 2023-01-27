Aura Systems (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.29

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.29 and traded as low as $0.24. Aura Systems shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 6,800 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.29.

Aura Systems, Inc engages in the design, assembly and sale of axial flux induction machines. It offers AuraGen/Viper, an integrated mobile power generator and power management system that installs in a motor vehicle and delivers on-location, both alternating current and direct current electricity for end user, including industrial, commercial, recreational, and military applications.

