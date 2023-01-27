Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.06-$8.20 EPS.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $4.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,928,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,813. The firm has a market cap of $91.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.67.

In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,820.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,557 shares of company stock worth $25,351,834 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $258,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

See Also

