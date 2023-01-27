AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $11,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,904,000 after buying an additional 73,582 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 164,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,742,000 after buying an additional 58,933 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 113,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,082,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AZO. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,597.88.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

AutoZone Stock Up 2.4 %

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total value of $336,886.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at $9,188,714.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $585,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total transaction of $336,886.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,188,714.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,786 shares of company stock worth $19,016,045 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,415.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,439.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,315.14. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.15 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $25.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.97 EPS for the current year.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

