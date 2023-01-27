Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.10

Shares of Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.12. Avalon Advanced Materials shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 29,625 shares trading hands.
Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
About Avalon Advanced Materials
Avalon Advanced Materials, Inc is a Canadian mineral development company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties. Its projects include East Kemptville Tin, Lilypad Cesium, Nechalacho Ree, Separation Rapids Lithium, and Warren Township Feldspar.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avalon Advanced Materials (AVLNF)
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
- PCE Indicates Slowdown In Spending, Economy Weakens
Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.